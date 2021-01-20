Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $650,982.36 and $891,638.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064058 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.