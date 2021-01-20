Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.44

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 193075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

