Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Barbara E. Brobst Sells 3,596 Shares

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORRF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

