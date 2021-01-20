OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.34. 248,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 186,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIDS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $894,563 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

