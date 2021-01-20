Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OSK opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

