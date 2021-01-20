OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) Trading Down 0.1%

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €52.00 ($61.18) and last traded at €52.16 ($61.36). Approximately 24,235 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.22 ($61.44).

OSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.13 ($51.92).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.29.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

