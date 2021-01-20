Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on OM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

