Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $62.94. 2,543,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,732,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush raised their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.
In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,921,000 after buying an additional 274,308 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after buying an additional 300,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
