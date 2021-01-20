Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $62.94. 2,543,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,732,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush raised their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,921,000 after buying an additional 274,308 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after buying an additional 300,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

