Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares dropped 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 1,781,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,122,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a market cap of $13.52 million, a PE ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.