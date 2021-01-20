Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,759 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

