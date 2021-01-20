Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 145,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 102,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.
OYST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $494.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
