Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 145,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 102,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

OYST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $494.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.38.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.