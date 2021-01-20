Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.80. 42,931 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 239.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the period.

