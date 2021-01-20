Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $2,141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

