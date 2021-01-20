PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $48.20. 1,956,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,371,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upped their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,154 shares of company stock worth $32,258,493. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 34.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 363,442 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

