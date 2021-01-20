Palo Alto Networks (PANW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW):

1/20/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $391.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $423.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $408.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $334.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $370.00 to $419.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $391.00.

12/18/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $305.00 to $365.00.

12/16/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $292.00.

12/16/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $295.00 to $334.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $364.05 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $94,102,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 539.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

