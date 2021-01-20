Pamp Network (PAMP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,885.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $3,649.74 and approximately $46,885.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 77.5% against the dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.