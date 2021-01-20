Pantos (PAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,165.00

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $32,165.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00256732 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064418 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,750,696 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.