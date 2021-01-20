PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.71

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.71 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

