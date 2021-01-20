PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $72.95. 321,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 311,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

