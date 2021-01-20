Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 17,300 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.05% of Matrix Service worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 77,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Harry Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,845. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

