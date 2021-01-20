Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $39.75 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 60,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

SWKS traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.01. The stock had a trading volume of 124,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,501. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $165.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.