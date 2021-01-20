Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

