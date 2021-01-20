Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,858 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

