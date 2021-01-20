Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day moving average is $215.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.