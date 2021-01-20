Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

