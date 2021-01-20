Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

