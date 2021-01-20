Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,897 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

PM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

