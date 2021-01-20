Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 50,599 ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.74% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 41.2% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 1,505.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $107.44.

