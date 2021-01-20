Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,604 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

