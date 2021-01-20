Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $164.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.