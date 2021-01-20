Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,219,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $914,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.