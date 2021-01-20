Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $354.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

