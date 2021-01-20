Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,913 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.