Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $22,591,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.76.

