Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.61.

PayPal stock opened at $247.25 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $289.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.