Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

