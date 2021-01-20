Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $521.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

