Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $42.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $25,801,000. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35,928 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000.

VEA opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

