Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $75.78.

