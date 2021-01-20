Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 7.79% of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 89.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.