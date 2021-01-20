Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $8,580,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.3% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.65 and a 200-day moving average of $372.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

