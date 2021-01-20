Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,005 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 578.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $405.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.