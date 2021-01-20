Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 399 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ASML by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML opened at $549.50 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $550.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

