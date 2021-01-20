Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.