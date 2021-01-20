Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,898,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

