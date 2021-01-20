Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 13,540 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,140,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $141.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

