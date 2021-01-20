Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 6,367 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 417,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 363,178 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

