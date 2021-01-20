Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.95% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

