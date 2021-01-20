Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

