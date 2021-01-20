Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Parker Harris sold 831 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $213,857.85.

CRM traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,309,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,568. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

